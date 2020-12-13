Ministers Warn Supermarkets To Stockpile Food As No-Deal Brexit Edges Closer.

MINISTERS have reportedly told Britain’s supermarkets to begin stockpiling food and other goods as the prospect of No Deal Brexit looms and panic buying kicks in. Talks on a trade deal continued throughout Saturday, Dec. 12 but Boris Johnson warned that it’s “very, very likely” there won’t be agreement prompting fears in Government about panic buying.

Massive queues of lorries have already been building up on either side of the Channel as companies begin stockpiling goods ahead of the UK leaving the single market on January 1. Ten-mile long queues were forming in Calais on Saturday while the A20 in Kent saw lorries backed up to three miles.