Ministers Warn Supermarkets To Stockpile Food As No-Deal Brexit Edges Closer.
MINISTERS have reportedly told Britain’s supermarkets to begin stockpiling food and other goods as the prospect of No Deal Brexit looms and panic buying kicks in. Talks on a trade deal continued throughout Saturday, Dec. 12 but Boris Johnson warned that it’s “very, very likely” there won’t be agreement prompting fears in Government about panic buying.
Massive queues of lorries have already been building up on either side of the Channel as companies begin stockpiling goods ahead of the UK leaving the single market on January 1. Ten-mile long queues were forming in Calais on Saturday while the A20 in Kent saw lorries backed up to three miles.
“There was a conversation a week ago when ministers said to prepare for no-deal. This weekend the message is that it’s no-deal. Supermarkets and ministers are hugely worried about panic buying.” a consultant to the government said. Ministers have told suppliers of medicines, medical devices and vaccines to stockpile six weeks’ worth at secure locations in the United Kingdom, he added.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ministers Warn Supermarkets To Stockpile Food As No-Deal Brexit Edges Closer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.