MEN charged with stealing 192 ventilators bound for El Salvador

Two Miami men have been charged with stealing 192 ventilators owned by the US government worth $3 million destined for an intensive care unit in El Salvador on Friday, December 11. The United States Agency for International Development had purchased the equipment to send to El Salvador as part of a federal aid program to help the country’s critically ill.

Yoelvis Denis Hernandez,42, and Luis Urra Montero, 24, were accused of stealing a trailer loaded with the ventilators which had been parked overnight en route to Miami International Airport in Florida in August. They were both charged with conspiracy to possess stolen goods and theft of government property.

In June, another man was arrested for stealing ventilators from a Veterans Affairs centre in Seattle and selling them off on eBay.

