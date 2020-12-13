Man Shot In The Neck In Madrid Villa

MAN shot in the neck in a villa in Madrid suspected of running a marijuana plantation

A 23-year-old Cuban remains in a critical condition after being shot in the neck at a villa in Los Molinos in the Madrid municipality of Ribatejada at around 3:30am on Saturday, December 12.

Local Police were alerted to a firearm incident at the property around 55 kilometres northwest of Madrid, and Summa 112 health officials stabilised the young man at the scene before transferring him to La Princesa Hospital.

Investigators from the Armed Institute then performed a visual inspection of the villa, along with the 498 square metre grounds, and discovered evidence of a marijuana plantation at the property. The owner of the villa told officers that he does not live there, but had rented it out to a third party.

