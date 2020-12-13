Let there be music in Elche

BARS, cafes and restaurant terraces in Elche will be able to play background music over Christmas and the New Year.

Hector Diaz, spokesman for the city’s Local Government Board, announced that this will be allowed on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1 although establishments using sound equipment must respect the bylaws that regulate noise pollution and occupying public spaces.

“We have come to an agreement over the music with the local Plataforma de la Hosteleria,” Diaz said.

“We realise this could encourage people to spend after the hospitality trade has suffered such a considerable drop in earnings because of the pandemic.”

