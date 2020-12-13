Knitters knit for HELP Vega Baja

HELP Vega Baja is a non-profitmaking organisation with the sole aim of helping people of all ages.

They assist in all sorts of ways in a crisis, especially when the police or doctors are involved.

When Entre Naranjos resident Michelle Edwards heard that HELP needed people to assist in knitting warm blankets and clothes for the homeless, she got straight onto the case.

After Michelle put out the word amongst residents in Entre Naranjos and Laguna Verde there was no shortage of volunteers.

A few weeks later Michelle was able to donate 17 blankets and just over 15 pairs of mittens and scarves to HELP’S San Miguel office, with more to follow.

Such has been the interest and enthusiasm that Michelle decided to get the knitters together on Tuesday afternoons at the Laguna Tavern for a Knit and Natter session.

Everyone helps out with patterns and ideas and there is, of course, the occasional glass of wine to go with the knitting and nattering.

There has also been a great deal of interest from those who cannot knit but have donated €100 for Michelle to buy wool and needles.

“Well done to all the kind-hearted people and don’t forget: Keep Knitting!” HELP Vega Baja said.

