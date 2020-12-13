Kids Dangle Over Cliff As Dad Takes Photos

KIDS dangle over a 150ft rocky cliff while their dad takes photos

We’ve all heard of people going to shocking lengths to get that perfect pic, but one dad in Dorset took a potentially deadly risk on Saturday, December 12, by posing with his children’s legs dangling over a 150ft sheer drop at the sandstone cliffs at West Bay, Dorset, made famous in TV crime drama Broadchurch.

Stunned onlooker Mazz Blehs, 57 said: “I couldn’t believe it.

“I think the girl must have been seven or eight years old but the boy looked about three.

“It was so dangerous I felt ill looking at it.

“There have been rockfalls lately and I feared the worst.

“The man should really have known better and there are signs up telling people to stay away from the cliffs. I was shocked.”

Jake Lanning, of West Bay Coastguard, said:

“We have seen many instances over the years of individuals and families putting themselves at needless risk trying to take that perfect photo, but these images represent one of the most severe examples.

“You have to ask the question: ‘What photograph is worth risking your life, or the lives of your loved ones?’

