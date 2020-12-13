Joker Obsessed Thug Cracked Man’s Head With Bowling Ball

A NOTTINGHAM man awaits sentencing for dropping a bowling ball on the head of a council worker while dressed as comic book supervillain ‘the Joker’.

Damien Hammond is well known in the Midlands city for his anti-social behavior and eccentric obsession with Batman and the Joker. Nottingham Crown Court was told that the 31-year old has a history of intimidating retail staff, obstructing police, and possessing cannabis. In 2018 he was banned from the city centre, a rare measure which police say is only applied to extreme repeat offenders.

On the 30th of December 2019, Hammond began an argument from the window of his flat with council workers below. The workers were moving a television, and Hammond was aggressively arguing that it was his. In his anger, he threw a bowling ball wrapped in jeans out of his window. It hit the head of one of the workers, who was left bloodied and with life-changing skull fractures and brain trauma.

His mugshot shows him with the distinctive dyed hair, light face paint, and red lips of the iconic DC Comics villain alongside the usual green shirt and purple jacket of his favourite character. The violent comic book fan faces sentencing in January 2021 and told the court ‘send me to prison, I don’t care’.

