In the pink in Orihuela Costa

MARIA and the Pink Ladies and Panthers are still working hard in Orihuela Costa.

These volunteers from the Asociacion Alicante para la Lucha Contra el Cancer (AACC) continue to raise funds for the fight against cancer and raise awareness about the need for early detection, which can save lives.

Maria Wilson, president AACC Orihuela Costa and founder of Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers, recently contacted the Euro Weekly News.

“Like all other charities we have struggled to raise funds but recently we were able to do this with a few events,” Maria told us.

“In October, to mark International Breast Cancer Awareness Day, we raised €2,000 thanks to Zenia Boulevard. They help us throughout the year and basically have done so since they opened,” she said.

“This amount was raised because the Boulevard management paid us a percentage of their customers’ receipts, and I would like to thank them so much for their continued support.”

Colin Philpot, a member of staff at the CK1 Via Park bar, personally raised €901.60 by abstaining from alcohol throughout October, donating €200 to MacMillan Nurses in the UK and €701.60 to Maria and the Pink Ladies.

“Well done, Colin and CK1!” Maria declared.

Finally, The Local Bar at La Florida held a Christmas Fayre at the beginning of December with an array of stalls and live entertainment.

“They raised €490, even though the weather wasn’t very kind to us,” Maria said.

All these funds will be passed directly to the AACC

“We have managed to keep our office open most of the time except, obviously, during the actual lockdown,” Maria told the Euro Weekly News.

“We continue to arrange early detection appointments for people in this area. Just ring 965329841, email info@pinkladies.es or visit the www.pinkladies.es website.”

The Playa Flamenca office is currently closed for the festive season until January 11 but the association is still arranging early detection appointments for Orihuela Costa residents via the appointments page on the www.pinkladies.es website.

"In the pink in Orihuela Costa."