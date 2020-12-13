IKEA Delays Blamed on UK Port Congestion

SWEDISH FURNITURE giant Ikea has apologised to angry customers for massive delays caused by UK port delays and the surge in demand during the lockdown.

Angry customers across Britain took to social media to complain of long delays, missing parts, and lack of helpline response from Ikea. The flat-pack furniture tycoon has blamed their poor service on heavy congestion in UK ports, an ‘unprecedented’ demand during the pandemic, Brexit stockpiling, and the Christmas rush.

An Ikea spokesperson said that the company had found themselves unable to keep up with a surge in demand as their supply chains have been badly hit by the pandemic. She said “these continue to be extraordinary times and we apologise unreservedly for the inconvenience caused to our customers”. The UK is currently experiencing major congestion at several key ports including Southampton, Felixstowe, and Gatwick Airport.

“We fully understand their frustration and want to assure them that we are working intensively to resolve these challenges as soon as possible,” the spokesperson added, referring to customers awaiting their deliveries after massive delays.

On Saturday the British Ports Association said delays were due to a “perfect storm of a global surge in container movements, the traditionally busy pre-Christmas period and people moving more goods before the UK’s Brexit transition ends”.

