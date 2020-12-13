Get pedalling in Torrevieja

SEVERAL Torrevieja U3A groups are managing to run activities for members despite all the Covid-19 problems besetting the world.

Petanca, Cribbage and Paddle-tennis are still operating while the Social Cycling group, after five years of regular activities, would like to attract more members.

Rides have usually been between 20 and 30 kilometres although from now on, these will be under 16 kilometres (10 miles).

All types of bike, including e-bikes, are a growing part of the group and are very welcome.

Anyone who is interested in taking part should be, or become, a member of the Torrevieja U3A. Details of how to join can be found on the torreviejau3a.org website.

