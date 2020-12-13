Germany To Close Shops and Tighten Lockdown Restrictions Next Week Amid Protests

GERMANY To Close Shops and Tighten Lockdown Restrictions Next Week.

Germany will close shops from the middle of next week in a tightening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, according to reports. The decision came ahead of a meeting planned for Sunday morning, Dec.13, between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders as Europe’s largest economy grapples with a rise in infections. Germany has now been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed, while stores and schools have remained open. Some regions across the country have already imposed tougher measures as the infections grew.

Markus Soeder, the premier of Bavaria, told Germany’s Bild newspaper that the new measures would be wide-ranging, including schools, kindergartens, contacts and shops. “We definitely have to take the necessary measures before mid-week.” Germany was initially more successful than many European countries in keeping the pandemic under control when the first wave struck in March and April. However, it has been struggling to turn the tide in the second wave with what has been dubbed a “lockdown lite”.

Daily new infections have climbed to 28,438, while the daily death toll was 496, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. “We must take steps in the coming days that are very far-reaching and very hard-hitting,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told members of his Social Democratic party at an online event.

Opponents of lockdown measures have regularly protested in German cities over curbs. On Saturday, Dec. 12, police in Frankfurt and Dresden were dressed in riot gear and armed with water cannon to enforce a ban on such demonstrations.

