Fundraising Drive For Casa Cuna Woman and Child Refuge

FUNDRAISING drive for Spain’s Costa Blanca’s Casa Cuna Woman and Child refuge

Casa Cuna, in Sucina on Spain’s Costa Blanca South, provides support for pregnant women and mothers at risk by providing safe and secure accommodation, as well as a pre-school for the little ones so that mothers can go out to work.

This Christmas, a team in Cabo Roig, headed by local musician Rainnaidh O’ Connor, have organised a fund-raising drive to raise money for much-needed food, toiletries and baby products for the refuge. The team is asking for donations of Carrefour vouchers, which can be dropped into The Keg ‘n’ Kitchen bar in Lomas de Cabo Roig and Spanglish bar in Balsicas. For anyone who shops in Iceland, San Javier, there is a donations trolley available for the Casa.

The Keg ‘n’ Kitchen are also holding a Christmas jumper and mask party in aid of Casa Cuna on Thursday, December 17 with live music. Kicking off at 4pm, it promises to be fun-filled afternoon for all the family in support of a great cause.

