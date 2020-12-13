Five Critically Injured In US Million MAGA March

FIVE people are critically injured after a Million MAGA March in Washington DC in the US descends into violence

Four people were stabbed and one person was shot as a riot broke out between Antifa and Trump-supporting Proud Boys at a Million MAGA March demonstration in Washington DC. The DC mayor’s office confirmed at least 23 people had been arrested as of 9pm local time as 15,000 Trump supporters clashed with protestors and the police on Saturday, December 12.

Before the march, Trump tweeted:

“Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (DC) for Stop the Steal,” the president wrote.

“Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA.”

Trump also flew over the rally in a helicopter, according to the Sun.

ABC reported that four people were stabbed four blocks west of the White House and remain in a critical condition, while another person was shot near the Capitol campus. Two police officers were also injured but are reported to be in a stable condition.

