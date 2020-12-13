First Same-Sex Religious Wedding In Northern Ireland

FIRST same-sex religious wedding takes place in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland celebrated a major milestone on Saturday, December 12, as the first religious wedding ceremony for a same-sex couple took place. The change in legislation came into play on Monday, December 7, which allows civil partnership couples to marry for the first time.

Chris McNaghten and Jon Swan married at Hillmount House in Larne, a privately-owned Georgian house in County Antrim, officiated by a minister from the Harbour Faith Community.

Mr McNaghten said: “We are so glad to be finally having our day together after a long wait and several attempts this year.

“It’s amazing to see Northern Ireland now in line with the rest of the UK and Ireland regards equality for the LGBTQ community.

“My praise goes out to all those involved in this battle for equality over the years.”

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland director of Amnesty International, one of the leaders of the Love Equality campaign, said: “This has been a momentous week for equal marriage in Northern Ireland.

