Boris Johnson is expected to speak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later, they both agreed on the Sunday deadline earlier this week. The source said: “The prime minister will leave no stone unturned in this process, but he is absolutely clear: any agreement must be fair and respect the fundamental position that the UK will be a sovereign nation in three weeks’ time.”

The main sticking point in the talks appears to be is how close the UK should stick to EU economic rules in the future. The EU seems determined to prevent the UK from gaining what it sees as an unfair advantage of having tariff-free access to its markets while setting its own standards on products, employment rights and business subsidies.



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “EU’s Offer ‘Unacceptable’ as Trade Talks Carried on Through The Night”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.