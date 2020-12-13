Entire House Destroyed By Gas Explosion- One Person Injured.

An entire house has been destroyed after a gas explosion in Lincolnshire. It is understood that one man has been left with minor injuries and is ok but shaken, police said. Photos show the damage to the home in Bourne, with emergency services at the scene.

-- Advertisement --



It happened at 9.13 am this morning (Sunday, December 13) in Holly Drive and neighbouring residents reported hearing a loud explosion, with some on social media saying it was felt in Morton. Further information will be posted as and when available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Entire House Destroyed By Gas Explosion”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, Visit The Euro Weekly News Home Page.