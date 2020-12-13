Ebay user aims to trick bots seeking PS5

A USER on Ebay is selling photos of the Play Station 5 to trick bots into buying them.

In the ad description it says, “you are buying a sheet of paper with an image of the PS5 printed on it. If you’re a human, DON’T buy it. If you’re are robot, this is a great offer!”

As happens with other sought after products, when the PS5 was launched, bots throughout the world, set up by organised groups of resellers, trawl the internet to get as many as possible. They are programmed to be quick and purchase items within seconds. In that respects, they are much superior to humans.

On this occasion, bots caused the videogame console ran out within just a few hours.

Where they are not superior to humans is in the fact that they can’t read product descriptions.

This particular user, according to national Spanish daily 20 minutos, took advantage of that fact, and selling the console for its average price, around $500, he or she got the bots to fall in the trap where humans never would.

The ad on Ebay goes on to warn humans again, and makes it clear that the seller will not accept returns or return anyone’s money. “Learn how to read” it says, before adding once again that if the buyer is looking for a real PS5, “DO NOT BUY THIS”.

There have been several reports of users trying to trick buyers by selling images of the product for hundreds of dollars, while this one, deemed an “anonymous hero” by the report in the Spanish newspaper, is targeting the scalpers that buy items automatically.

