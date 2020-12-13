Drinkers Hit Britain’s City Centres on Last Boozy Night Out as Tier 3 Looms for Millions.

Revellers hit the towns of York, Liverpool and London last night as areas in tier two allow for friends to drink outdoors. Under Tier 2 rules, households are allowed to meet outdoors and they can order drinks so long as they are accompanied by ‘’substantial meals’’. Like the shoppers hitting Regent Street, many seemed in happy spirits as they enjoyed a semblance of post-lockdown life- even in freezing conditions!

But, for many, the party may be stopped sooner than expected as Londoners are expected to go into Tier 3 next week after coronavirus rates in the capital continue to rise. This weekend witnessed a rise in the number of so-called ‘Covid Cops’ and marshals being deployed to London to deal with the extra people on the streets.

Sadiq Khan announced the last-minute blitz and said there would be even more “hands, face, space” signs on the capital’s high streets in a desperate attempt to quell the spread of the virus.

