Disney World to stop digitally adding face masks on guests’ ride photos

DISNEY WORLD has announced that it is to stop digitally adding face masks on guests’ ride photos after the unusual experiment was discovered by a Facebook user.

Facebook user Tony Townsend noticed that his photo, posted on the Facebook group Disney World Junkies, shows everyone in the front row with their face masks on correctly, however, the riders in the back can be seen with slightly oversized, digitally added face masks.

After hearing of the fuss it had caused the company issued a statement stating that they will be stopping the practice:

“In response to guest requests, we tested modifying some ride photos. We are no longer doing this and continue to expect guests to wear face coverings except when actively eating or drinking while stationary.”

Many believe the digital edits were meant to discourage riders from taking their masks off for the sake of a picture, however, it is unclear as to how Disney will enforce mask-wearing on rides after this.

