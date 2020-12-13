DAME BARBARA WINDSOR To Appear In New Carry On Films As A Hologram says ‘Carry On’ films boss



Dame Barbara Windsor is reportedly being lined up to appear in three new films in the popular comedy franchise that are being produced, using modern technology to use Barbara’s image as a hologram.

-- Advertisement --



Brian Baker, the boss of Carry On Films Ltd, reportedly told The Daily Star, “We have got two new stories, and we are looking to do one of the old ones again, to bring it up to modern-day quality, probably Carry On Sergeant. Barbara will be making an appearance. It will be a tilt of the head to say, ‘Well done, that’s the best way to do it.’ We are looking at using a hologram from old footage, to put her in a situation like a queue for the Royal Albert Hall, or serving in a shop”.

Baker continued, “People loved her because she was down to earth. She saw the funny side. She didn’t take offence. She had the old fashioned British seaside humour”.

Dane Barbara sadly passed away, aged 83, last Thursday, December 10, following a lengthy battle with Dementia and Alzheimer’s, but now, with the aid of modern technology, hopefully, we can see her gracing our screens once again.

_________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dame Barbara Windsor To Appear In New Carry On Films As A Hologram”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.