Clashes in Washington DC at Trump Supporters Rally

THOUSANDS of Trump supporters took to the streets of Washington DC on Saturday leading to clashes with counter-protesters and police.

The Trump supporters, which included some far-right groups, assembled on the capital’s Freedom Plaza to protest against alleged election fraud in November’s US election. Eleven people were arrested when clashes and street brawls broke out between members of the Proud Boys group and counter-demonstrators.

Speakers who addressed the crowd included Michael Flynn, Trump’s security advisor who was recently pardoned for lying about his Russian connections. He repeated unsubstantiated claims that the Joe Biden campaign had won the election through fraud.

Violence erupted before the rally even began with five arrests on Friday night for political street brawls in Downtown DC. On Saturday, police attempted to stop clashes by forming lines between Trump-supporting groups and counter-protesters. This didn’t stop them from having fistfights and hurling projectiles at each other throughout the afternoon and evening.

Despite the violent scenes circulating on social media videos, President Trump tweeted: ”Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washinton for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA”.

The rally followed a decision by the Supreme Court to reject attempts by Texas to overturn the Biden victory results of four key battleground states.

