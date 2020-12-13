Change of venue for Mazarron New Year’s Day swim

AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA announced that owing to unforeseen circumstances, the venue for the New Year’s Day Swim in Mazarron has changed.

The sponsored Swim has now been moved from the Hotel Bahia to the Marina in El Puerto.

Everything else remains the same, with the Swim taking place at 1pm and participants needing to remain with the water up to their knees for a minimum of one minute.

Sponsor forms are available from Isabel Stewart (634 312 516).

