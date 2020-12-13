caminito del rey re-opens

The famous Caminito del Rey historic walk is about to re-open to the delight of hikers walkers and seasoned tourists.

The Sometimes challenging walk is re-opening on December 18 and will be open every day except December 24,25 31 and the first day of January 2021 new years day.

The walk will cost Ten (10) euros general admission and eighteen euros (18) euros with the guided tour in English.

Reduced capacity and more staff for cleaning duties mean that The Caminito Del Rey will be COVID-19 controlled with helmet and equipment cleaning going on constantly.

The walk was reopened to the public in 2015. It was considered before to be a perilous trek. However, it boasts safety rails and measures to keep the walkers safe at all times and is completely modern in that sense, but it retains the historic almost biblical feel.

It is on the “bucket list” of many people who travel to Spain, and it has been submitted to be recognized as a world heritage site with UNESCO.

