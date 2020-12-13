BURGLARS Rob Paolo Rossi’s Home During His Funeral in Vicenza



Reports from Italian news agency Ansa, say the family home of Italian football legend, Paolo Rossi, was burgled on Saturday, December 12, while his wife Federica Cappelletti, was attending his funeral service in Vicenza, Northeast Italy, and discovered the robbery when returning home to Tuscany.

Rossi died last Wednesday, December 9, aged 64, and had bought the farmhouse in Tuscany, where he ran an organic farming business, in the beautiful resort of Poggio Cennina, Southeast of Florence.

An amount of cash, and a watch belonging to Paolo, were among the times reported stolen to the police when they arrived.

Thousands of fans paid their final respects to Paolo Rossi, at the Stadio Romeo Menti in Vicenza, before the funeral at Santa Maria Annunciata cathedral, where Rossi’s former team-mates from the 1982 World Cup-winning team, including Giancarlo Antognoni, Fulvio Collovati, Antonio Cabrini, and Marco Tardelli, carried his coffin in.

Cabrini said in his eulogy, “I have not only lost a teammate, but also a friend and a brother. Together we fought, we won, and we sometimes lost, always picking ourselves up, even in the face of disappointment. We were part of a group, that group, our group. I didn’t think he would leave so soon”.

