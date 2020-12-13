Brexit Deadlock Finger Pointed At Angela Merkel

BREXIT Deadlock Finger Is Pointed At Angela Merkel and her trust issues with Boris



It has been reported by a source close to the Brexit negotiators, that Angela Merkel’s ‘trust issues’ with Boris Johnson, played a massive part in the failure last week in the rejection of the UK’s Brexit discussions.

The source told The Mail on Sunday, “We thought this would be the moment, but they just weren’t interested. They won’t accept that Brexit means setting our own rules. We could set up all sorts of dispute recognition systems to make sure the new plan was fair, but the root of the problem seems to be Merkel herself, she doesn’t trust Boris. They are very different people”.

Allegedly, Boris Johnson’s talks with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, were blocked by Ms Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, France’s President, neither of whom would allow Mr Johnson to enter into direct talks with either of them, with Brussels’ ‘inflexibility’ being highlighted by Downing Street as shocking.

