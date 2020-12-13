BOYBAND Blue To Reunite For 20th Anniversary Tour in 2021



Exciting news for boyband fans is it has been reported that chart-toppers, BLUE, are talking about reforming the band, and are planning a comeback tour for 2021, which would be their 20th anniversary.

The boys, Anthony Costa, Duncan James, Simon Webbe, and Lee Ryan, took the pop charts by storm, with a string of hit songs, like ‘All Rise’, ‘One Love, ‘Too Close’, ‘If You Come Back’, and ‘U Make Me Wanna’, and all their songs will all be included on their tour, and they are hoping to be able to add some new material in as well.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Duncan revealed, “I’d like to think we’ll reform again. We were wanting to do something for our 20th anniversary, but at the moment lockdown has meant it’s been difficult to get together. It’s not been easy. There could be something in the pipeline as we’re really good mates”.

