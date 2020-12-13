A body has been found in the hunt for missing teen, Lucas Webb

Kent police have confirmed that a body located in Barnham woodland at around 11:30am on Sunday, December 13 could be that of missing 16-year-old Lucas Webb, who disappeared from the village in Canterbury on Saturday afternoon. While the body has not been formally identified the boy’s parents have been informed.

-- Advertisement --



A spokesperson for Kent Police said: ‘Kent Police attended woodland near Barham at 11.30am on Sunday 13 December 2020, where the body of a boy was located.

‘He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

‘Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, the family of a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing on Saturday 12 December have been informed.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

‘Officers would like to thank all of those who responded to the appeal to locate him.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Body Found In Hunt For Missing Teen”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.