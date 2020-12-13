Billions in Aid Ready For Farmers and Factories In Case Of a No-deal Brexit

BILLIONS In Aid is Ready For Farmers and Factories In The Event Of a No-deal Brexit.

The money has been put aside for sheep farmers, fishermen, car manufacturers and chemical supplier who are recognised as the four main industries likely to be hit worse in a no-deal scenario. Cabinet ministers are busy drawing up a multibillion-pound bail-out package to bolster these main industries, according to reports.

It is understood that two sources involved in drawing up the plans say the package is expected to involve between £8 billion and £10 billion of funding and is inspired by Operation Kingfisher, a support package originally drawn up last year ahead of a breakthrough on the Brexit divorce deal.

If there is a no-deal Brexit, the average tariff on sheep meat entering the EU is predicted to be 48 per cent – spreading fear that more than a third in the industry will be left struggling to survive, car manufacturers would face a possible 10% tariff, making their vehicles too expensive for the EU market. These are just a few examples of how important it is to broker a Brexit deal, after today we should know Britain’s fate.

