Comedian Bill Bailey, had an unplanned comedy moment during the semi-final of BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ semi-final, on Saturday, December 12, as Bill and dance partner Oti Mabuse, fully in the zone as they performed an intense Tango, to the sound of Metallica’s, ‘Enter Sandman’, going through a series of spins, when suddenly, they got too close to a camera and collided with it, but, continued unabated.

The couple were on their second routine of the night, performing amazing choreography, across a dance floor lit with the image of an electric guitar, until the unexpected collision took place, with viewers quick to comment on social media, one joking, “Bill’s going all-in with his heavy metal Tango, and battering the cameras along the way”.

One astounded viewer posted, “Did Bill & Oti hit the camera during that performance?!”, while another wrote, “Is it me, or did the cameraman get in the way of Bill’s Tango?”, but even with the accidental incident, Bill and Oti returned a score of 23 out of 30 for their Tango, and their first routine getting a score of 25 from the judges, enough to take then though to next week’s Grand Final.

