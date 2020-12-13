Big Brother contestant sentenced to six years in prison

CARLOS NAVARRO, 44, who took part in the second edition of Big Brother in Spain, has been sentenced to almost six years in prison for abusing his ex-wife and their children.

Carlos met his ex-wife Fayna, on Gran Hermano (Big Brother) in 2001, he was thrown off the reality show by the directors due to his aggressive behaviour towards her just three weeks into the competition. She was voted off by the public a few days later. Despite his behaviour, their relationship led to marriage and they stayed together for several years.

Now, a criminal court in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has sentenced him for abusing, causing bodily harm, threatening and insulting behaviour against her, their two young children and her new partner.

He may still appeal the sentence in the provincial court, but has so far been banned from carrying weapons, has restraining orders against him and has lost his paternal rights, as well as having to pay a total of almost €13,000 in compensation to the four victims.

