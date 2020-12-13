Biden orders ‘exorcism’ of White House

JOE Biden orders ‘exorcism’ of the White House as it is ‘riddled with coronavirus’

President-elect Joe Biden has called in the cleaners ahead of his move to the White House after his inauguration on January 21, insisting that the 132-room property be thoroughly disinfected by teams in full hazmat suits.

A member of the transition team said: “Mr Trump’s administration has been riddled with the coronavirus. The Bidens are taking no chances. The entire property will be deep-cleaned down to replacing doorknobs and taking down soft furnishings. The virus can linger on hard surfaces so the entire residence and executive offices will be wiped clean with disinfectant to exorcise any trace of Team Trump.”

As reported by CNN, White House historian Kate Andersen Brower said that in a five-hour window, all of Trump’s belongings, down to carpets and curtains will be removed by staff and replaced with Biden’s things.

“The incoming President and First Lady get to choose their new furniture from a secret warehouse,” Ms Andersen Brower told CNN.

