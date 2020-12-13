ARSENAL Lose At Home Again In Worst Run For 61 Years as they drop to the bottom part of the table



Arsenal’s terrible season continued today, Sunday, December 13, losing 0-1 at The Emirates, to Burnley, seeing their Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, already on a yellow, red-carded in the second half for violent conduct, grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat, and VAR giving the referee no option but to send him off.

After eight matches without scoring, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally had the ball in the net, unfortunately, he put it the wrong net, for an own-goal that sealed the game, although, to be fair to him, he seems to be lacking the right service to produce any goals at the moment.

The pressure is rising now on Mikel Arteta to turn things around, while he still has time, with many fans calling for the return of £350,000 a-week Mesut Ozil, the German international not even in the 25-man squad, as his contract runs down to next Summer.

In his pre-match interview, Arteta did hint at the possibility of Ozil featuring at some point soon, maybe the type of player who can inspire the “Gabonese goal machine”, Aubameyang, to start knocking the goals in again.

