Around 250 anti-vaxxers took to Sussex seafront leading to four arrests

AROUND 250 anti-vaxxers took to Sussex seafront, from Hove to Brighton, leading to four arrests after two police officers were assaulted on Saturday, December 12.

The event was organised by campaign group Save Our Rights UK, who led the march from Hove along the seafront before it ended in Brighton city centre, where those that attended chanted against the new vaccine, displayed placards fighting against more lockdowns, urged people to join together to ‘take back their freedom’, whilst not wearing masks, as they protested measures put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19.

According to Sussex Police, a 57-year-old man and 20-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers who suffered minor injuries, a 61-year-old man was detained on suspicion of committing a public order offence, while a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaching Covid-19 legislation.

