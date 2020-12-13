Around 250 anti-vaxxers took to Sussex seafront leading to four arrests

AROUND 250 anti-vaxxers took to Sussex seafront, from Hove to Brighton, leading to four arrests after two police officers were assaulted on Saturday, December 12.
The event was organised by campaign group Save Our Rights UK, who led the march from Hove along the seafront before it ended in Brighton city centre, where those that attended chanted against the new vaccine, displayed placards fighting against more lockdowns, urged people to join together to ‘take back their freedom’, whilst not wearing masks, as they protested measures put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19.
According to Sussex Police, a 57-year-old man and 20-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers who suffered minor injuries, a 61-year-old man was detained on suspicion of committing a public order offence, while a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaching Covid-19 legislation.
Chief Superintendent Jane Derrick said: “We still remain in a global pandemic and there are rules and regulations in place to protect our communities and help prevent the spread of the virus.
“People have the right to protest and this is a well-established and key part of our democracy. However, Coronavirus is a deadly disease and there are restrictions in place to prevent its spread and ensure our local business can remain open for trading.
“We made four arrests today and we are continuing to investigate the organisation of this event to determine whether there have been any further breaches of the Covid legislation.
“We would like to thank the community of Brighton for their patience while this event took place which caused some disruption to the city centre.”
