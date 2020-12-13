ANTHONY JOSHUA KO’s Pulev To Set Up Tyson Fury Fight after finishing his opponent in nine rounds

Anthony Joshua destroyed his Bulgarian opponent, Kubrat Pulev, putting him on the canvas in the third round, then again in the ninth, before delivering the knockout blow in the dying seconds of the ninth round, taking him one step nearer the ultimate showdown, with Tyson Fury.

Speaking after the fight, Joshua said, “Boxing is about less talk and more action, I hope everyone was satisfied tonight. I stuck to what I know best, boxing, putting my shots together. It’s all about less talk more action. I don’t even want to really do an interview”.

When asked the question, did he want to fight Tyson, he replied, “Of course I want the challenge. I want all the belts, if that happens to be Tyson Fury, then let it be”.

Eddie Hearn, who promoted this fight, added: “There has been a lot of talks, it is less talk and more action. We are going to be friendly, we are going to be nice. We are going to make the Fury fight straight away. He wants it, he is the best heavyweight in the world. It’s about legacy, and let’s get it done.”

Immediately after the fight, 32-year-old Tyson Fury, wearing his best Christmas jumper, uploaded a video onto his Twitter, saying, “There you go everyone, Anthony Joshua just s**t himself on live television. He got asked if he wanted the fight, and he went around the bushes and put his arse in the hedge. I want the fight, I want the fight next, I will knock him out inside three rounds. He’s a big bum dosser, can’t wait to knock him out”.

