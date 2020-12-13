Another chance to help a good cause at Christmas

IF you are thinking of having a pre-Christmas lunch then perhaps it might appeal to go to an event which will also raise money for those who can’t afford to enjoy all of the festivities but still deserve a few special treats.

On Tuesday December 22, there is a charity fundraiser at the Safari restaurant at Club la Costa World with monies raised going to the Amusivig and Inserta Andalucia charities which care for children of domestic violence, special needs, underprivileged and severe disabilities.

Tickets are €50 per person (with €10 going straight to the charities) and includes a drink on arrival, three course meal, half bottle of wine plus live music and there will be an auction and raffle.

Spaces are limited so call 952 669 900 to find out more and make your reservation.

