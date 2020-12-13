Almost Twenty Migrants Dead Off Venezuelan Coast

ALMOST twenty migrants dead after the boat sinks off the Venezuelan coast

A boat carrying adults and children from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago sank on Saturday, December 12, drowning 19 people. The president of the NGO Citizen Control for Security, Defence and the National Armed Forces, Rocio San Miguel, confirmed that the bodies of both adults and children had been found three days after the boat disappeared, around 11 kilometres from the post of Guiria on the Paria Peninsula.

According to opposition leader David Smolansky, the accident occurred after the Trinidad and Tobago officials refused the entry of the migrants, which he says “violates the principle of non-return.” According to Smolansky’s Twitter post:

“We are still receiving information in our office, but presumably there are several people who have disappeared since December 9 who would have been found lifeless at sea, very close to Güiria, Sucre,” he wrote. “According to relatives of these people, the peñero left from Güiria to Trinidad, was returned from the island and would have been shipwrecked,” Smolansky continued. “Corpses have been found floating in the sea, very close to the Venezuelan coast.”

