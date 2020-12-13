Alan Shearer hired private detective to find man in Spain who owed him £232k

NEWCASTLE legend Alan Shearer hired a private detective to find a man in Spain who owed him £232k after he failed to attend a High Court hearing.

Kevin Neal failed to turn up to the hearing, which was being held because he owed the former England striker the money for “negligent” pensions and investment advice, claiming that he was stranded at his Spanish home by an injured foot and Covid quarantine rules, according to the Mirror.

However, the private investigator found that Neal, 62, was actually in Hertfordshire and at a rescheduled hearing in October, Neal’s barrister conceded he “had in fact been in the UK at the material time” – and that he’d injured his foot in Watford.

Now Neal, who was originally taken to court when Shearer launched a £9million damages claim against him three years ago before reaching a confidential settlement, has been ordered to pay the legendary striker and TV-pundit the money he owed him, as well as £55,845 in court costs.

