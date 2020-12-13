AJAX footballer Quincy Promes has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member, only 24 hours after playing and scoring during the team’s 4-0 win over PEC Zwolle on Saturday, December 12.

-- Advertisement --



The 28-year-old forward was arrested on Sunday, December 13, after allegedly assaulting the family member with a knife, leaving them seriously injured during a gathering in June in Abcoude, a town in the province of Utrecht on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

The player, who joined from Sevilla for £14m (€15.2m) last June, was confirmed to have been taken into custody by police spokesman, Jelmer Geerds, who said: “We only heard about the incident a month ago. An investigation was then started and this morning led to an arrest.”

The Dutch international, who has been capped by his country 46 times, could remain in jail for a maximum of three days as a magistrate will decide this afternoon whether Promes will be brought to trial.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ajax footballer arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.