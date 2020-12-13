THOSE of you who get nostalgic for cult films and love rocking a pair of limited edition trainers are in for a treat as Adidas launches a range inspired by Gizmo, a character from The Gremlins.

-- Advertisement --



Last year Nike delighted the public with the launch of limited edition self-adjusting shoes like the ones Marty McFly wore in the movie Back to the Future, and now Adidas has designed trainers inspired by another beloved character from 80s cinema.

Before Baby Yoda, there was Gizmo with its huge eyes and its fluffy and adorable appearance, who was the protagonist of the famous 1984 film directed by Joe Dante, which was halfway between a family comedy and a horror movie.

These Adidas Originals, in a Stan Smith style, have been made with synthetic hair in Gizmo’s white and brown colors and have its haunting eyes on the back, while they are lined with waterproof GORE-TEX material so that they always remain dry, like the skin of the little monster.

It is product-oriented in principle to an adult audience, although the eighties are enjoying a healthy revival thanks in part to the success of the Stranger Things series and there is no doubt that for many it would be the perfect gift for this Christmas.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Adidas launches trainers inspired by Gremlins character Gizmo”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.