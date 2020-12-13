A-hunting we will go in Santa Pola

A DEAD fox discovered in the Santa Pola countryside triggered a social media outcry earlier this month.

This prompted the town hall to explain that the zone where the animal was found was a registered hunting area belonging to the Santa Pola Club de Caza y Tiro (Hunting and Shooting Club).

In line with Valencian Community regulations, hunting can be carried out on Sundays and national holidays between 9am and 2pm from October 12 until December 20.

The communique went on to point out that without a private zone of this kind, there would be nothing to prevent “uncontrolled hunting” on the local sierra.

