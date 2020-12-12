Zodiac Killer’s Coded Message Cracked After 5 Decades

THE CODED message sent by California’s infamous Zodiac Killer has been deciphered five decades after it was posted to a newspaper.

The anonymous murderer terrorised Northern California in the 1960s and 70s, baffling detectives at the time and continuing to intrigue professional and amateur sleuths. After fifty years of attempts, US code expert David Oranchak has revealed the message embedded in symbols sent to a newspaper in November 1969 by the killer.

“I hope you are having a lot of fun trying to catch me,” says the message, which was sent to the San Francisco Chronicle who also broke the story of this new developments, “I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradise all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me.”

The Zodiac killer was never brought to justice and is officially connected to five grisly murders in the San Francisco Bay Area between 1968 and 1969. Two other victims escaped, and it is believed the anonymous murderer may have killed up to 37 victims.

The FBI has confirmed that Oranchak’s deciphering of the code is authentic, with a spokesperson telling the SF Chronicle “The Zodiac Killer terrorized multiple communities across northern California and even though decades have gone by, we continue to seek justice for the victims of these brutal crimes”.

The crimes and investigations of the notorious serial killer were the subjects of David Fincher’s popular 2007 thriller ‘Zodiac’, starring Jake Gyllenhall and Robert Downey Jr. as Chronicle staff members who were nearly driven to madness in their hunt for the murderer.

