SPANISH woman sentenced to ten years for faking kidnap and sexual assault by ex-boyfriend

A Lyon woman who falsely accused her ex-boyfriend of kidnapping her and sexually assaulting her, including putting glue in her vagina, has been sentenced to ten years behind bars by the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y Lyon. The court found that the woman was lying about being abducted outside her house in Fabero and that she actually performed the ‘assault’ acts on herself.

A second person, accused of aiding the woman in setting up her ex, has been handed a €2,100 fine. Dismissing the woman’s claims that she was persecuted, the court was shown CCTV footage of the accused purchasing items to stage the kidnapping, such as stockings, blades, glue and tape. An investigation of her phone also found that the threatening messages she claimed were from her boyfriend, she actually sent to herself.

