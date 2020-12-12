Up to 40% of care workers could refuse Covid vaccine

Up to 40 per cent of care workers could refuse Covid vaccine, according to head of the National Care Association.

NADRA Ahmed told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the association’s research shows more than half of care workers were “very keen” to have the vaccine while the rest were split.

“We know that between 50-60%, depending on individual services, of the staff are actually saying they will definitely have the vaccine and are very keen.

“We understand between about 17-20% of staff in services are saying they definitely won’t have it, and then you have the rest who are waiting to see.

“So we are looking at potentially 40% who decide not to have it,” she told the radio station.

