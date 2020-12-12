UN Secretary-General calls on world leaders to declare a State of Climate Emergency

The UN Secretary-General has called on world leaders to declare a State of Climate Emergency urging countries to “stop the assault on our planet”.

“I URGE everyone to show ambition, stop the assault on our planet – and do what we need to do to guarantee the future of our children and grandchildren,” said António Guterres at a virtual summit on the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate agreement.

“Carbon dioxide levels are at record highs. Today, we are 1.2 degrees hotter than before the industrial revolution.

“If we don’t change course, we may be headed for a catastrophic temperature rise of more than three degrees this century,” he added.

And he criticised rich countries for spending 50 per cent more of their pandemic recovery cash on fossil fuels compared to low-carbon energy.

Guterres pointed out that 38 countries have already declared a State of Climate Emergency until carbon neutrality is reached, “recognising the urgency and the stakes”.

“I would urge all others to follow”, he said.

Australia, Russia, Mexico and Saudi Arabia were among a number of countries that didn’t take part, as their climate actions were not deemed ambitious enough.

The UK has announced an end to support for overseas fossil fuel projects, and has today (Saturday, December 12) deposited a new climate plan with the UN.

It’s the first time that Britain has had to do this, having been covered by the European Union’s climate commitments previously.

