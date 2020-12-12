UK Coronavirus Cases Show a Significant Increase From a Week Ago.

UK coronavirus cases have risen to 21,502, a significant increase on last Saturday when 15,539 cases were reported- a further 519 coronavirus-linked deaths were also registered. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the UK now stands at 64,025. The majority of the deaths (440) reported on Saturday were in England, 39 in Scotland, 31 in Wales and 9 in Northern Ireland. These figures must, of course, be taken in context as there never has been as much testing in the UK since the pandemic started, Liverpool being a case in point.

England’s tier system review happens on Wednesday, December 16, this is amid speculation that some areas such as London could move to the most restrictive Tier 3. The first wave of Tier 3 areas to get quick turnaround mass testing of people without symptoms has also been announced.

