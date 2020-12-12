Tourist Dies After Plunging 260ft While Posing for Photo

A TOURIST in one of Australia’s most beautiful national parks has died after plunging 260ft while posing for a photo in front of her family.

The 38-year old woman was reportedly posing for a scenic souvenir snap when she fell to her death at the stunning Boroka lookout spot in Grampians National Park, Victoria. She reportedly slipped from a safety barrier overlooking the awe-inspiring Halls Gap and Lake Bellfield.

The national park is popular with tourists from across Australia and the globe, particularly with visitors from Melbourne which is 250km away. Australian media has reported that the woman was from Craigieburn, a suburb of Melbourne. The Herald Sun reports that the unfortunate daytripper was posing for a photo when she fell to her death, in front of her traumatised family.

Victoria Police and the state’s Emergency Service launched a joint operation using helicopters to recover the woman’s body from its 260ft plunge. Detectives are investigating the death, but have ruled out any suspicious cause of the holiday tragedy.

