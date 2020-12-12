Tattoo now we both have one

A Proud and supportive father has had a Tattoo to help his son.

An amazing dad from Canada has endured a thirty (30) hour tattoo of a birthmark identical to his sons because he felt so conscious of it.

Derek Prue jr (8) was having real issues with his birthmark and being self-conscious particularly by the pool keeping his shirt on Measuring almost 30 cm in diameter the birthmark was causing real psychological problems, little did he know his father Derek Prue Snr had a plan.

The tattoo took 30 hours and proportionately is the same after having it done and experiencing 30 hours of pain and with it, all healed Derek Snr went to the pool with his son and out of the blue took his shirt off revealing the huge tattooed birthmark to which his son replied, still with his shirt on, “that’s cool”.

Derek Jnr then took his shirt off and played in the pool with extra confidence and a newfound understanding of the birthmark.

