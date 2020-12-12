Supreme Court Rejects Republicans’ Last-Ditch Attempt To Overturn Election Result

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
The Supreme Court has rejected a suit from the Texas attorney general, which was backed by the Trump campaign as well as 126 Republican members of Congress, to overturn the 2020 election. This last-ditch legal ploy to throw out the results of the democratic process that saw Democrat Joe Biden become president-elect was the second this week as the high court rebuffed Republican efforts to undo the will of American voters.

Trump bemoaned the decision late Friday, tweeting: “The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!”. The electoral college that will choose the next president will convene on Monday. More than 300 of those electors are pledged to Mr Biden which is more than enough to clinch the 270 he needs to become the 46th president. Trump had earlier said he would accept Biden’s win if the college voted for the President-Elect.

The case was dismissed on the grounds that Texas did not have legal standing to challenge how another state ran its elections.

