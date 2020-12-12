Supreme Court Rejects Republicans’ Last-Ditch Attempt To Overturn Election Result.

The Supreme Court has rejected a suit from the Texas attorney general, which was backed by the Trump campaign as well as 126 Republican members of Congress, to overturn the 2020 election. This last-ditch legal ploy to throw out the results of the democratic process that saw Democrat Joe Biden become president-elect was the second this week as the high court rebuffed Republican efforts to undo the will of American voters.

The case was dismissed on the grounds that Texas did not have legal standing to challenge how another state ran its elections.

