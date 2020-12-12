Spanish Foreign Minister Pleads For a Brexit Deal- ‘We Are Dependent on The British’

Spanish Foreign Minister Pleads For a Brexit Deal and Says – ‘We Are Dependent on The British’.



Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya has made a plea to both sides after Brexit talks reached a stalemate this week. She explained Spain “needs a deal” with the UK and that both nations are dependent on each other. Spain is one of the EU nations with the closest relations with Britain and has more than 365,000 British ex-pats currently registered living in Spain which currently enjoys extensive trade and economic ties.

The Spanish Foreign Minister made the desperate plea for a deal after talks stalled again resulting in Boris Johnson scheduled to hold a final meeting with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen on Sunday, December 13. In 2019, more than 18 million British holidaymakers visited Spain, which is one of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations, visitor numbers are over 80% down this year with thousands of peoples jobs on the line.

The UK leaving the EU without a deal would also have consequences for businesses, trade, and set up the likelihood of a border between the British territory of Gibraltar and Spain.

