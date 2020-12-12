Spain’s Menorca Raises its Level From 2 to 3 as Ibiza Relaxes Restrictions Down to Level 2.

Menorca will go from level 2 to level 3 on Tuesday, December 12 due to the worsening epidemiological situation for covid-19 on the island in the last two weeks. With the change of level, from 2 to 3, the remain difference is the reduction in meetings allowed from 10 to 6 people. The curfew is maintained from 0:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The new restrictions will stay in effect until December 28, except for the Christmas holidays.

The island of Ibiza, on the other hand, drops from level 3 to level 2 due to the improvement in the health situation. Curfew times remain the same but the number of people who can be together in social and family gatherings goes from 6 to 10 outside, while inside they remain at 5. Bars and restaurants will be able to occupy 70% indoors, when before it was 60%, while on the terraces it remains at 75%, although they may have tables for ten people.

Churches or centres of Worship, which could have a capacity of 30%, increase to 50%, and events in religious spaces can have 30 people inside. The groups also change in children’s rooms, which keep the capacity at 50%, but the groups can be 15 people. Theatres, auditoriums and shops can increase capacity from 50% to 75%.

